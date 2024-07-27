GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jaishankar discusses cases of human trafficking, bilateral cooperation with Laos PM Sonexay Siphandone

Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens, MEA S. Jaishankar said

Published - July 27, 2024 10:42 am IST - Vientiane (Laos)

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during a meeting in Vientiane on July 27, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during a meeting in Vientiane on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 27 called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and raised the issue of trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres in the Southeast Asian country and discussed development partnership and cooperation in areas like defence and energy.

Mr. Jaishankar is in the capital of the Laos People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He called on Mr. Siphandone along with fellow foreign ministers attending the meeting.

Top diplomats from ASEAN , U.S., China meet to discuss Myanmar crisis, maritime disputes

In a post on X, Mr. Jaishankar said he discussed developing partnerships and cooperation in several sectors with Mr. Siphandone.

Jaishankar said he values Mr. Siphandone's guidance on further strengthening close bilateral ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilisational connect.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens," he said.

They also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.

The Indian Embassy in Laos on July 20 said 13 Indians, who were lured into certain cyber-scamming centres in Laos, have been rescued and sent back home. So far, the Embassy has rescued 518 Indians. The Embassy had come out with an advisory cautioning Indians against fake job offers.

Mr. Jaishankar during the talks also offered India's full support to Lao's Chairship of the ASEAN & East Asia summit.

