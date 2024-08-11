GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jaishankar concludes Maldives visit

Abdulla Shahid, president of MDP, says the current government’s initial stoking of anti-India sentiments has caused a decline in the Maldives’ international standing

Updated - August 11, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Male

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the Addu Reclamation, Shore Protection and Addu Detour Link Bridge, in Addu City on August 11, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the Addu Reclamation, Shore Protection and Addu Detour Link Bridge, in Addu City on August 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (August 11, 2024) concluded a crucial visit to Male, assuring the country’s top leadership that the Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

Mr. Jaishankar’s three-day visit to the Maldives was the first high-level trip from New Delhi after President Mohamed Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, assumed office in November last year. India’s relationship with the Maldives soon came under severe strain due to the actions of the new government here.

During his visit, Mr. Jaishankar called on President Muizzu and held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Moosa Zameer. He also met Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon, the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development & Trade and the Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority.

Maldives key partner for India in Indian Ocean region: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Mr. Jaishankar’s visit highlights the importance of the Maldives, India’s maritime neighbour, as a key partner in the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and India’s Vision ‘SAGAR’ i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

“Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. The visit reaffirmed the continued commitment of both countries to strengthening their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepening their close people-to-people ties,” it said.

India’s relationship with the Maldives came under severe strain since Mr. Muizzu took charge as the President late last year. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. After talks between the two countries, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

During his meeting with President Muizzu, Mr. Jaishankar extended greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Muizzu appreciated India’s continued developmental assistance provided to Maldives and reaffirmed his commitment to deepen the India-Maldives relationship further, the MEA statement said.

At the President’s Office, Mr. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Zameer jointly inaugurated, in the presence of President Muizzu, India’s Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives.

Maldives' main Opposition party welcomes recalibration of India policy by Muizzu-led govt

Mr. Jaishankar held discussions with his counterpart Mr. Zameer and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

He had productive discussions with the Minister for Defence Maumoon during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-Maldives defence and security partnership.

His meeting with Mr. Maumoon came amidst China’s growing military ties with the Maldives since President Muizzu assumed office last year. A sophisticated Chinese research vessel docked at a Maldivian port and the two countries have also signed a bilateral military agreement.

He also met the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development & Trade and the Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority and discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

During these interactions, the Maldivian side appreciated India’s support to the overall development of Maldives, including social, infrastructural and financial sectors, the MEA statement said.

Mr. Jaishankar also met a delegation from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) led by its President Abdulla Shahid. MDP is the main opposition party in the Maldives.

In Male, MoUs on capacity building of additional 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and on introduction of UPI in Maldives were exchanged. Six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under grant assistance by India in the areas of mental health, special education, speech therapy and street lighting were also jointly inaugurated.

Mr. Jaishankar along with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim, planted a sapling at the Lonuziyaaraiy Park as part of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative and President Muizzu’s 5 Million Tree Project.

India-Maldives relations very important: EAM Jaishankar

Mr. Jaishankar accompanied by the Foreign Minister and Minister of Construction & Infrastructure of Maldives, visited the India-assisted Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) site and jointly reviewed the progress of this flagship development project that will connect Male with the adjoining islands of Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

He also interacted with Indian community members in Male and appreciated their contribution to the India-Maldives relations.

As part of the visit, Mr. Jaishankar also visited Addu city, during which he, along with Foreign Minister and Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, jointly inaugurated the Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project and Addu Detour Link Bridge Project.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Maldives / World / international relations

