Jaishankar, Brazilian counterpart hold talks on advancing cooperation in BRICS, IBSA, G20 blocs

June 03, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Cape Town

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and held discussions on advancing India and Brazil's cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and United Nations frameworks. The two ministers held their talks on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Cape Town.

Mr. Jaishankar also said that he was hopeful of India and Brazil working together on deepening their strategic partnership. After their meeting, Mr. Jaishankar tweeted, "Great to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. Discussed advancing our cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN frameworks. Look forward to working together on deepening our strategic partnership."

Prior to this meeting, Mr. Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the BRICS gathering. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart reviewed the two countries' bilateral ties and also discussed further ways to strengthen them, with a special focus on Chabahar port. Following their meeting, Mr. Jaishankar took to Twitter to post, "A good meeting with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran on sidelines of Friends of BRICS gathering. Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways of strengthening them further, with particular emphasis on Chabahar port. Also exchanged views on BRICS and SCO."

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister, on the sidelines of the 'Friends of BRICS gathering, met his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to meet FM HH @ABZayed of UAE on the sidelines of Friends of BRICS gathering. Our regular meetings and continuing conversations are helpful in taking our strategic partnership forward. Always benefit from his insights and perspectives on global politics."

EAM also addressed the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town. "BRICS is no longer an 'alternative', it is an established feature of the global landscape," the EAM tweeted on Friday. "The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly support UNSC reform," he posted further.

The EAM said BRICS is not only an expression of multi-polarity but of the many diverse ways of meeting international challenges."BRICS' focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Creating resilient and reliable supply chains is central to ensuring that no one is left behind. Thank all BRICS members and Friends for an open and constructive exchange of perspectives," Jaishankar posted.South Africa, the bloc's current chair, hosted the BRICS foreign ministers conference in Cape Town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT