ADVERTISEMENT

Jailed Maldivian leader Abdulla Yameen transferred to house arrest 

October 02, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - COLOMBO

Former President Yameen, who was serving a 11-year-jail term following conviction in a corruption case, returned home on Sunday, to a rousing welcome from his supporters, according to local media

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan

Former President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen, imprisoned on the charges of alleged corruption, waves towards his supporters gathered outside his residence after his transfer to house arrest in Male on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

  A day after his victory in the Maldives’s election run-off, President-elect Mohamed Muizzu secured the transfer of former President and jailed Maldivian leader Abdulla Yameen to home confinement.

Mr. Yameen, who was serving a 11-year-jail term following conviction in a corruption case, returned home on Sunday, to a rousing welcome from his supporters, according to local media.

Soon after Saturday’s poll verdict, Mr. Muizzu requested President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to release Mr. Yameen. “This truly is joyous, and the decision is in the best interest of the majority of the people. We want justice for him [Yameen],” Mr. Muizzu later said, while thanking President Solih, Male-based publication The Edition reported on Monday.

Abdulla Yameen | An anti-India hardliner 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muizzu, who beat incumbent Mr. Solih in the second round of the presidential poll, was fielded by the opposition, after the Supreme Court barred Mr. Yameen from contesting, owing to his criminal conviction. The first round held on September 9 was inconclusive, since no candidate secured over 50 % of the votes necessary for election victory.

Over the last few years, Mr. Yameen, and broadly his political camp, mobilised several Maldivians disenchanted with the Solih administration, as part of an ‘India Out’ campaign, aimed at attacking the government’s ‘India first’ policy and close economic and developmental partnership.

It remains to be seen how Mr. Muizzu, who is expected to be sworn-in to the country’s top office on November 11, would craft his foreign policy, given his loyalty to his former boss Mr. Yameen, and the many domestic and international expectations of his presidency, helming the Indian Ocean archipelago.  

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Male on Monday — his first since his electoral defeat — President Solih said he was “pleased” about “delivering his pledge” over the last five years. “Perhaps it’s a bit too soon to list my achievements in the past five years. But I want to note that I delivered good governance. I established stability,” he said, according to local news media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US