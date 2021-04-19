Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to a hospital

Moscow

The Russian state penitentiary service said on Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.

The announcement comes two days after Mr. Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement that Mr. Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of Moscow.

According to the statement, Mr. Navalny’s condition is deemed “satisfactory” and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements.

Mr. Navalny’s physician, Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said on April 17 that test results he received from Mr. Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

Mr. Navalny went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Mr. Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

In response to the alarming news about Mr. Navalny’s health this weekend, his allies have called for a nationwide rally on Wednesday, the same day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the nation address.