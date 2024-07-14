Jailed former PM Imran Khan, wife handed over to anti-graft body on remand in fresh corruption case

A court in Pakistan on July 14 handed over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption.

The former first couple was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) soon after a district and sessions court on July 13 quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case.

The court's short order also stated to release Khan and Bibi immediately unless they were wanted in other cases.

The NAB, which filed a new Toshakhana case against the couple, on July 14 presented them before Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of the accountability court.

The judge conducted the hearing inside the Adiala Jail due to security reasons.

NAB Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, who led the team to arrest them, requested their physical remand and the court, after hearing the lawyers, agreed to grant an eight-day remand.

The court then ordered to present the two on July 22.

The remand period can be extended to a maximum of 40 days at the request of NAB if it is needed to probe the suspects.

The new Toshakhana case is based on the accusation that the couple during Khan's government purchased gifts from the state depository in violation of rules.

This is the third Toshakhana case and Khan’s sentence in the two previous Toshakhana cases had been suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court in a key judgment declared that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was eligible for the seats reserved for women and minorities in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

The PTI will become the largest party in the National Assembly with 109 seats after the Supreme Court ruling.

Two successive victories for Khan were being interpreted as some kind of change of heart on the part of the powerful establishment towards the PTI and its founder, but the subsequent developments belie any such possibility.

Khan faces a slew of cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022 after he fell out with the establishment which was believed to be instrumental in bringing him to power.

