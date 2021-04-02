Jailed Barghouti backs challenge to Abbas

Marwan Barghouti.

Jerusalem

02 April 2021 03:46 IST

He endorsed a list of opponents to the President for the first polls in 15 years

Imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti has endorsed a list of challengers opposing President Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement in legislative elections next month, the head of the dissident list said on Thursday.

Mr. Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli jail and is described by some as the “Palestinian Mandela,” has been a closely watched figure ahead of the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

The deadline for submitting candidate lists for the May 22 legislative polls expired on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Barghouti’s wife Fadwa is the second candidate on the “Freedom” list headed by Nasser al-Kidwa, nephew of the late iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Freedom “is supported by Marwan Barghouti, and the proof of course is the presence of his wife” on the list, Mr. Kidwa said, adding that Mr. Barghouti’s input helped shape the movement.

Mr. Kidwa was expelled from Fatah earlier this year after announcing his intention to run for the Palestinian presidency in a July 31 vote, a move seen as a direct affront to the Mr. Abbas,85.

There remains widespread speculation that Mr. Barghouti may mount a presidential run from prison.

Israel has convicted him of orchestrating deadly attacks during the 2000-2005 second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. Mr. Barghouti refused to recognise the court during his trial.

A recent poll showed that 22% of Palestinians support him as their next President.

Leader of the Hamas Islamist movement that controls Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, polled second with 14% support, followed by Mr. Abbas at 8%.