Items found from lost submarine, indicting it sunk: Indonesia navy

Indonesia’s navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sunk and there was no hope of finding survivors.

Navy Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono said on Saturday that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the submarine miss’ phase to submarine sunk,’” Mr. Margono said at a press conference.

Indonesia earlier considered the submarine that disappeared on Wednesday off Bali as just missing. But it now declares the submarine as officially sank with no hopes of finding any survivors.

Officials said the oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early Saturday. Indonesia pressed ahead with a search for a navy submarine off Bali on Saturday.

An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and is set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.