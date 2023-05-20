HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Italy's Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home

Italy's government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

May 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HIROSHIMA/ROME

Reuters
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other G7 leaders participate in an event on global infrastructure and investment during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other G7 leaders participate in an event on global infrastructure and investment during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to leave the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima a day earlier than scheduled to lead the response to flooding which hit the north of her country this week, two sources said on Saturday.

Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, killing 14 people, causing billions of euros worth of damage and hitting agriculture particularly hard.

Italy's government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide on measures to help people to cope with the emergency.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Meloni thanked the G7 leaders and everyone from other countries who had expressed solidarity with Italy and those affected by the flooding.

"Your closeness is a tangible sign of our cohesion in difficult times. Thank you," she said in a tweet.

Related Topics

flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.