Italy to quarantine air passengers from India

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A flight from New Delhi arrived on Wednesday evening in Rome, carrying 210 passengers who will be placed in a mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that a new Ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials, due to concerns about the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in that country.

The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a COVID-19 hotel near Rome’s main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The 210 passengers include children.

Officials indicated that they were primarily Indian nationals who are residents in Italy.

