International

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

Employees of Michelin-starred

Employees of Michelin-starred "Marco Martini" restaurant use a tape measure to check the distance between tables as they reorganise the restaurant to comply with social distancing rules due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of reopening next week in Rome, Italy on May 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

More than 31,600 Italians have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to light on February 21, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain.

Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.

The government will allow free travel across the country from that same day. Some regions had pushed for a swifter rollback, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has insisted on a gradual return to normal to prevent a second wave of infections.

More than 31,600 Italians have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to light on February 21, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain.

In a bid to contain the contagion, Italy was the first European country to impose nationwide restrictions in March, only sanctioning an initial relaxation of the rules on May 4, when it allowed factories and parks to reopen.

Shops are due to open on May 18 and the government decided that all movement within individual regions should be allowed that same day, meaning people will be able to visit friends.

The inter-regional and foreign travel ban will remain in place until after Italy's June 2 Republic Day holiday, preventing any mass travel over that long-holiday weekend.

But all travel curb will be lifted from June 3 — a major milestone on Italy's road to recovery, with the government hoping to salvage the forthcoming vacation season, when Italians traditionally escape the cities for their annual summer breaks.

The regions can reactivate all sectors of the economy that might still be shuttered, so long as safety protocols are followed. National health authorities will monitor the situation to make sure infections are kept in check, the decree said.

Shops and restaurants across the country are preparing to reopen under strict social distancing and hygiene rules, as recommended by health authorities.

“The challenge is huge, so big it is hard to quantify, and most of all there is uncertainty. The sense of uncertainty is dominating everything,” said Alberto Volpe, manager of a clothing shop in central Rome.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 6:45:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/italy-to-allow-travel-to-and-from-abroad-from-june-3/article31598808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY