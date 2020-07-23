Italy Senator launches bid to exit EU

Rome

23 July 2020 22:09 IST

An Italian senator on Thursday launched a political party aimed at taking Italy out of the European Union, just after Rome clinched a whopping coronavirus recovery fund deal with the bloc.

Gianluigi Paragone, a former TV journalist, presented his “Italexit” party two days after a London meeting with Brexit Party head Nigel Farage, who was instrumental in Britain's decision to quit the EU.

Mr. Paragone pointed to a survey by pollster Piepoli Institute from the end of June, which found that around seven percent of Italians would likely vote for a party campaigning to leave the EU.

Advertising

Advertising