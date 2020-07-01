Italy seizes IS-made drugs worth €1 bn

Rome

01 July 2020 22:26 IST

Italian police said on Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.

The drug, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, was worth about €1 billion, and intended to be sold on the European market “to finance terrorism,” the finance police of Naples said in a statement.

“We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world’s largest producer of amphetamines,” the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising