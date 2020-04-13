International

Italy reports lowest COVID-19 death toll in over three weeks

People wearing protective face masks light paper lanterns as they attend a celebration in memory of those who died due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the small southern town of San Giorgio Ionico, Itay April 12, 2020.

People wearing protective face masks light paper lanterns as they attend a celebration in memory of those who died due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the small southern town of San Giorgio Ionico, Itay April 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy’s death total now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

Italy on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe’s worst-hit nation had peaked.

Also read: Italy tops 19,000 coronavirus deaths

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy’s death total now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

The number of people currently showing COVID-19 symptoms is still growing, officially rising to 102,253, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.

The number of people in non-critical hospital care is also down.

“The pressure on our hospitals continues to ease,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 4:39:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/italy-reports-lowest-covid-19-death-toll-in-over-three-weeks/article31326441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY