GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni in China on first official visit

Ms. Meloni will be looking to "relaunch bilateral relations in sectors of common interest", an Italian official told AFP on condition of anonymity

Updated - July 28, 2024 08:40 am IST

Published - July 28, 2024 08:39 am IST - Beijing

AFP
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Beijing on July 27, Chinese state media said, in her first visit to the country since she took office nearly two years ago.

During the five-day trip, she is due to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, with boosting bilateral trade and ending the war in Ukraine topping the agenda.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Beijing on the afternoon of 27 July for an official visit," state broadcaster CGTN said in a post on the Weibo social network.

Ms. Meloni will be looking to "relaunch bilateral relations in sectors of common interest", an Italian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Talks will focus on "the main issues on the international agenda, starting with the war in Ukraine", the official added.

Ms. Meloni's administration withdrew from China's vast Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) last year, having been the only G7 nation to sign up.

Before taking office, Meloni said joining the initiative — a central pillar of Mr. Xi's bid to expand China's clout overseas — had been a "mistake".

Italy's non-binding memorandum of understanding with China had contained broad undertakings for cooperation in logistics, infrastructure, financial and environmental sectors.

But details were scarce and the lack of transparency fuelled distrust among Italy's allies.

Related Topics

Italy / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.