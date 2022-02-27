International

Italy makes immediate payment of 110 mn euros to Ukraine

AFP Rome February 27, 2022 17:49 IST
Italy has transferred an immediate payment of 110 million euros ($120 million) to Ukraine's government "as a sign of solidarity and support", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Twitter on Sunday.

"I've informed my colleague Dmytro Kuleba that I've just signed a resolution for the immediate payment of 110 million euros to the government in Kyiv, as a sign of solidarity and support from Italy to a people with whom we have fraternal relations," Mr. Di Maio tweeted.

