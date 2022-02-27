Italy makes immediate payment of 110 mn euros to Ukraine

Protesters take to the streets of Milan to protest against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine at the “Milano Contro La Guerra” (Milan Against War) anti-war protest on February 26, 2022 in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy has transferred an immediate payment of 110 million euros ($120 million) to Ukraine's government "as a sign of solidarity and support", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Twitter on Sunday.

"I've informed my colleague Dmytro Kuleba that I've just signed a resolution for the immediate payment of 110 million euros to the government in Kyiv, as a sign of solidarity and support from Italy to a people with whom we have fraternal relations," Mr. Di Maio tweeted.