Italy lockdown remains as toll nears China’s

Italy braced on Thursday for an extended lockdown as the pandemic has killed almost as many people as it has in China. The country's toll reached 2,978 after it recorded 475 new deaths on Wednesday. China reported 3,245 fatalities.

Coronavirus
