Italy launches antibody tests

Italy began conducting antibody tests in the northern region of Lombardy on Thursday, seeking information about coronavirus immunity to help guide authorities as they reopen the locked-down country. Lombardy, which was the worst-hit by the crisis, is betting that the science about “herd immunity” derived from the blood tests will help the region return to work faster and safer.

