Italian police free 33 Indian farm workers from ‘slavery’

Police said the alleged gang-masters, also from India, brought fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, asking them to pay €17,000 (about ₹15 lakh) each and promising them a better future.

Published - July 13, 2024 09:08 pm IST - ROME

Reuters
Members of the Indian community in Italy protest in Latina, some 60 km south of Rome on June 22, 2024, asking justice for Satnam Singh, an Indian worker who bled to death after his arm got stuck in a nylon-wrapping machine and was wrenched off. Labour exploitation is in the spotlight in Italy following the incident.

Members of the Indian community in Italy protest in Latina, some 60 km south of Rome on June 22, 2024, asking justice for Satnam Singh, an Indian worker who bled to death after his arm got stuck in a nylon-wrapping machine and was wrenched off. Labour exploitation is in the spotlight in Italy following the incident. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian police said on July 13 they had freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona Province and seized almost €500,000 (about ₹4.5 crore) from their two alleged abusers.

Labour exploitation is in the spotlight in Italy following an accident in June in which an Indian fruit picker died after his arm was severed by machinery.

In the latest case, police said the alleged gang-masters, also from India, brought fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, asking them to pay €17,000 (about ₹15 lakh) each and promising them a better future.

The migrants were given farm jobs, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just €4 (about ₹360) per hour, which was entirely docked from them until they settled all their debts, police said, describing the migrants’ treatment as “slavery”.

Some were asked to continue working for free to pay an additional €13,000 (about ₹12 lakh) for a permanent work permit “which, in reality, would have never been given to them”, the police statement said.

The alleged abusers were charged with crimes connected to slavery and labour exploitation, while the victims will be offered protection, work opportunities and legal residency papers, the police said.

Like other European nations, Italy has growing labour shortages often filled via immigration, particularly in lower paid jobs, and has a migrant work visa system that has faced cases of fraud.

The country also has a problem with labour law violations. According to 2021 data from national statistics office Istat, about 11% of Italian workers were employed illegally, rising to more than 23% in agriculture.

Italy / India / labour / slavery / human rights / law enforcement

