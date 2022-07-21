Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes
Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned on July 21 after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signalling the likelihood of early elections and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.
Mr. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mr. Mattarella’s office said the President had “taken note” of the resignation and asked Mr. Draghi to remain as a caretaker Premier.
The Government under Mr. Draghi imploded on July 21 after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the legislature’s natural term and ensure implementation of the European Union-funded pandemic recovery programme.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.