Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes

Italian Premier Mario Draghi reacts as he addresses the Parliament in Rome, Italy on July 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned on July 21 after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signalling the likelihood of early elections and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.

Mr. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mr. Mattarella’s office said the President had “taken note” of the resignation and asked Mr. Draghi to remain as a caretaker Premier.

The Government under Mr. Draghi imploded on July 21 after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the legislature’s natural term and ensure implementation of the European Union-funded pandemic recovery programme.