Italian far-right leader’s alliance leading vote: Exit poll

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appears to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested shortly after polls closed

AP ROME
September 26, 2022 03:19 IST

Far-right party Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni waves to media after voting at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested shortly after polls closed Sunday evening.

Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered 29.5%. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.

Meloni, 45, would be well-positioned to become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II and the first woman in the country to hold that office. Her party, with neo-fascist roots, would need to form a coalition with her main allies, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former Premier Silvio Berlusconi to command a solid majority in Parliament.

Meloni’s meteoric rise in the European Union’s third-largest economy comes at a critical time, as much of the continent reels under soaring energy bills, a repercussion of the war in Ukraine..

