Istanbul mayor's 'insult' trial resumes ahead of elections

December 14, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Istanbul

AFP
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu greets his supporters as they gather in front of his office as a Turkish court sentenced Imamoglu to more than two years in prison and imposed a political ban for insulting public officials, in Istanbul, Turkey December 14, 2022.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu greets his supporters as they gather in front of his office as a Turkish court sentenced Imamoglu to more than two years in prison and imposed a political ban for insulting public officials, in Istanbul, Turkey December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faced new hearings Wednesday in a politically-charged trial that could bar him from seeking office months before next year's general election.

Prosecutors want to sentence Ekrem Imamoglu to between 15 months and four years in jail over a remark he made after defeating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ally in a hugely controversial 2019 mayoral vote.

People who are sentenced to less than four years are rarely put behind bars in Turkey.

But a conviction would disqualify Imamoglu — one of the brightest stars of Turkey's main secular party — from politics for the duration of the sentence.

Imamoglu would continue serving as Istanbul's mayor while his almost certain appeal wound its way through the courts.

The mayor's team views the trial as Erdogan's personal vendetta against one of his biggest rivals.

"Despite everything, I want to trust the judges, the prosecutors and the decision makers," he said on the eve of Wednesday's third hearing in the trial.

The case stems from an offhand remark Imamoglu made to reporters a few months after defeating Erdogan's ally in a re-run election held after his first victory was annulled.

Officials reported discovering hundreds of thousands of "suspicious votes" after Erdogan refused to acknowledge Imamoglu's initial win in a city that he himself ran before entering national politics two decades ago.

The decision backfired badly on Erdogan's Islamic-rooted party.

Waves of protests and a groundswell of support from all political corners delivered Imamoglu an overwhelming victory in a re-run vote held that June.

Imamoglu let his frustration at the entire episode spill over a few months later by calling the people who annulled the first vote "idiots".

Prosecutors have charged the mayor with the crime of "insulting" public officials.

Imamoglu has not personally attended the hearings and there has been no indication of how long the trial might last.

Turkey

