Israel’s Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon ‘not the final word’

Published - August 25, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Jerusalem

Netanyahu said the military destroyed thousands of “short-range rockets, all of which were intended to harm our civilians and forces in the Galilee”

AFP

An Israeli airforce Samson C-130J Super Hercules cargo plane flies over the Israeli coastal city of Netanya towards northern Israel, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Sunday's (August 25, 2024) strikes in Lebanon were "not the final word" in his country's military campaign against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"We are striking Hezbollah with surprising, crushing blows... This is another step towards changing the situation in the north and safely returning our residents to their homes. And, I repeat, this is not the final word," Mr. Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting.

Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel 'struck thousands' of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon

He said the military destroyed thousands of "short-range rockets, all of which were intended to harm our civilians and forces in the Galilee".

"Additionally, the IDF (Israeli military) intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in central Israel," he said, without identifying what the target was.

Israeli media however reported the target Hezbollah aimed to strike was the headquarters of the Israeli Mossad spy agency near Tel Aviv.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says fired 320 Katyusha rockets towards enemy positions; targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks

Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the main target of his group was Glilot, “the main Israeli military intelligence base” near Tel Aviv.

Israel’s military said there were “no hits” on that base. Israeli media reported that Glilot hosts the headquarters of the country’s Mossad spy agency.

U.N., Lebanon PM urge de-escalation after Israel-Hezbollah strikes

Israeli authorities declared a 48-hour state of emergency but later relaxed most of the restrictions.

There was some disruption to flights in Israel and Lebanon.

