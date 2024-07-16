GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel’s military says it will begin sending draft notices to ultra-Orthodox men next week

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:46 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest an Israeli Supreme Court ruling that requires the state to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, June 30, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest an Israeli Supreme Court ruling that requires the state to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military announced on July 16 it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men on Sunday.

That follows a landmark Supreme Court order for young religious men to begin enlisting for military services. Under long-standing political arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men had been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men.

The system created widespread resentment among the general public in Israel, especially after more than nine months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza. The court ruled that the system of exemptions was discriminatory.

Also read: Could Israel’s SC ruling ending draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Israelis topple Netanyahu’s government?

The announcement could rattle Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that opposed any changes to the system. It also could lead to unrest.

Israeli security forces confront Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators protesting a ruling by the Israeli High Court that they must be drafted into military service, in Jerusalem’s Mea Sharim district on June 30, 2024.

Israeli security forces confront Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators protesting a ruling by the Israeli High Court that they must be drafted into military service, in Jerusalem’s Mea Sharim district on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Past attempts to enlist ultra-Orthodox men have triggered mass protests in ultra-Orthodox communities. On Monday, a vehicle carrying two military officers was attacked and blocked in an ultra-Orthodox city.

The army statement said it would begin sending “initial summons orders” to ultra-Orthodox men as part of its programme “to promote the integration of members of the ultra-Orthodox community into its ranks.”

The summons is the beginning of a months-long recruitment process. The army did not say when it expects ultra-Orthodox men to begin serving or how many men it hopes to recruit.

