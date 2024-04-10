Israel’s ‘immediate priority’ is to bring hostages back, say diplomats

April 10, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Jerusalem

As domestic and international pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas for truce in return for the release of hostages, a senior diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) here said Israel’s immediate priority now is to bring the hostages back home.

“At this point we are not looking at any winning formula. We want hostages back. That’s what our urgent priority is,” said the diplomat who requested anonymity to discuss the crisis freely.

His comments came a few days after Israel withdrew all combat troops from southern Gaza’s Khan Younis and joined talks with a Hamas delegation in Cairo in the presence of Egyptian, Qatari and American officials.

The decision to pull back troops triggered criticism from Mr. Netanyahu’s far-right allies who want the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to go ahead with the plan to attack Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza where over 1.4 million Palestinians, mostly refugees from the north, are camping.

But Mr. Netanyahu has played down reports that the pullback was a concession, saying he has authorised the Rafah invasion plan and has even decided a date.

Boaz Bismuth, a Member of the Knesset from Mr. Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments. “The war in Gaza has two objectives. We have to bring back the refugees and we must win the war”.

‘How can we have a ceasefire?’

Speaking to a group of visiting journalists in a committee room at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, Mr. Bismuth ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza. “How can we have a ceasefire with Hamas when they are still holding hostages.”

“If we lose this war, we lose the idea of peace. If we lose, we lose everything. So, we are not going to lose it. We will fight until we win.

Asked how long the war will last, Mr. Bismuth said, “We are not asking for years like the Americans fought ISIS. In six months, our soldiers have made substantial progress in Gaza. Maybe in another six months, we could meet our goals.”

A second diplomat at the MFA, who also requested anonymity, however, did not rule out a direct link between the Khan Younis pullback and the Cairo talks.

“We are now trying to build confidence as talks move forward. We want hostages back. You can see the pullback as a measure from our side to facilitate talks. But that doesn’t mean that the war is over”, said the diplomat.

Asked if a hostage deal in Cairo would translate into a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the first diplomat said, “I hope so. At the MFA, our focus is on the diplomatic efforts. We are open to a hostage deal and ready for tough decisions. After that I can’t guarantee what direction the war will take. I hope there would be a ceasefire. But it would depend on all lot of other factors.”

Hamas took 253 people as hostages in their October 7 attack which killed at least 1,200 people. Of the hostages, 129 are still in captivity. Some of them are believed to be dead. At least 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 75,000 injured in Gaza in Isarel’s offensive ever since.

Talks to resume on April 11

Talks will resume in Cairo on Thursday. After the first round on Monday, Egyptian officials had claimed progress, but Hamas and Israeli sides were ambiguous about the possibility of a deal.

According to Israeli media, Israel has demanded the release of 40 hostages in the first round. Hamas, on the other side, demands Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza. One IDF battalion is still in Gaza, carving out a security zone in the north.

Israel under growing pressure

Israel is under growing pressure at home to bring the hostages back. The country has seen growing protests in recent days demanding Mr. Netanyahu’s resignation over the October 7 attack and his handling of the hostage crisis.

The U.S. has also exerted pressure on Israel to announce a ceasefire and warned against an invasion of Rafah. On Tuesday, the White House welcomed Israel’s pullback from Khan Younis saying it would improve the humanitarian aid movement in Gaza and reiterated that it doesn’t support Israel’s Rafah attack plan, while President Joe Biden called for a six-to-eight weeks ceasefire.

Yossi Zilberman, deputy spokesperson of the MFA, however, said on Tuesday that the Rafah attack plan will proceed as planned.

“We are going to go to Rafah, but we are going to do it wisely. We will do it in such a way that there won’t be a humanitarian crisis as many have wanted,” said Mr. Zilberman.

(The correspondent is in Israel at an invitation from Isarel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.)

