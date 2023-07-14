Israel’s Bnei Menashe seek quick help for community members in Manipur

July 14, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Ramle(Israel)

The small Indian-Jewish community in Israel comprises four sub-communities: the Baghdadis, the Bnei Israel, the Kochinis, and the youngest community, the Bnei Menashe (Sons of Menashe). Numbering around 10,000 in total, the Bnei Menashe are descendants of the Kuki Mizo community of Manipur and Mizoram. Bnei Menashe members in Israel are worried about their community members in Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence in recent months.

The Bnei Menashe claim lineage to the biblical Israelite tribe of Menashe. Originally part of the ‘Ten Lost Tribes of Israel’, the Menashe belong to the northern kingdom of Israel, rather than the southern kingdom of Judeah, to which the Jews claim lineage.

The Bible states that the northern kingdom of Israel was exiled eastward by the Assyrian King Sennacherib at the end of the 8th century BCE. The identity of these tribes was a subject of medieval fable among Christian missionaries and Jewish scholars, some of whom identified them as tribes currently in South Asia. Notably, two ethnic groups from South Asia, the Pashtuns and the Kashmiris, while continuing to remain proud Muslims, share a similar belief as the Bnei Menashe that they too are the Lost tribes of Israel, whose ancient name was the ‘Bani Isra’il’, the Quranic and Biblical name for the nation of Israel.

Rabbi and adventurer, Eliyahu Avihail, had made the quest to find the Lost Tribes his life’s project. While his attempts to reach out to the Pashtuns proved largely futile due to the near impossibility of visiting their homelands in present-day Afghanistan and Pakistan, his most tangible success happened with the other South Asian group, the Bnei Menashe.

At the end of the 20th century, he found among the Kuki Mizo tribes of Manipur a small group that proudly professed its Israelite heritage and a strong will to practice Judaism. These groups were already in contact with the Jewish community in Kolkata. Despite the scepticism of Israeli immigration authorities, Rabbi Avihail convinced the Israeli Chief Rabbinate to recognise them as practising Jews — only after full conversion, an arduous process in Judaism — allowing them to migrate to Israel under the Israeli Law of Return. As a result, around half of the community now lives in Israel.

Manipur riots

Yitzhak (Isaac) Thangjom, a community leader based in Ramle in Israel, first came to Israel in 1997 and migrated to the country in 2008. He is now Executive Director of Degel Menashe, a community NGO aimed at assisting in the full integration of the Bnei Menashe into Israeli society. Along with Hillel Halkin, he also co-authored the recent book Lives of the Children of Menashe, an oral history of the community. He and his wife, Jessica, work to ensure the safety and welfare of the 5,000 community members still in Manipur and Mizoram.

“We have 24 communities in Manipur. Of these, three groups, with a combined strength of 600-700 people, live in the valley. When the valley’s communities came under attack, the residents were displaced to the hills of Manipur and Mizoram’s camps for the internally displaced people (IDP). One man was killed and two were injured, and a synagogue was burnt down,” Mr. Thangjom said. “We are currently concentrating on relief work. We are supplying food to the IDP, and are trying to collect enough funds to supply medical assistance, as well,” he added.

Prior to his official visit to India, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, issued a video statement in May, stating that the Israeli government was in contact with Indian authorities to ensure the security of the Bnei Menashe.

“We expect the Israeli government to grant immigration visas to the Bnei Menashe. This has always been an internal Israeli issue. India has never prevented our Aliya (immigration to Israel). In practice, what I think is happening is that our government has different interests in India, from relations with the Modi government to business interests.” Mr. Thangjom says.

“Ideally, I would want the entire community , comprising 5,000 people at most, to receive migration visas to Israel. Our community membership has been largely stable for the last 15 years. So, we don’t fear other people coming forward claiming to be practitioners of Judaism. We fully support the idea of leaders of the Bnei Menashe Council, currently active in Manipur, Mizoram, and Delhi, doing a full census of the community to determine our numbers.”

Deputy Spokesman of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yosef Zilberman, spoke to The Hindu saying, “The Israeli state is aware of the situation and is tracking the developments by our diplomatic mission in Delhi. We are also in contact with and updated by the community and the Indian government.”

(Yeshaya Rosenman is the head of the South Asia Project at Sharaka NGO, Tel Aviv)