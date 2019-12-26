Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge

International

Israel’s embattled premier Benjamin Netanyahu faced a challenge on Thursday for the leadership of his Likud party from a longtime rival, former Interior Minister Gideon Saar.

Likud’s roughly 1,16,000 eligible voters have until 11 p.m. to choose between Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Saar, with the result expected by early Friday morning.

A defeat for Mr. Netanyahu, 70, would be a shock, but even a relatively close result could weaken his influence over the conservative party he has dominated for 20 years.

After a decade in power, Mr. Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving premier but he has been weakened by a series of corruption indictments. After months of political stalemate, he faces a third general election within 12 months early next year — but only if he first defeats his challenger.

