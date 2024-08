Israel’s Ben Gurion airport is expected to resume operations at 0400 GMT on Sunday, the airports authority said, lifting a suspension imposed in response to an attack from Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

"Aircraft that were diverted to alternative airports, including Ramon Airport, will take off and head back to Ben Gurion Airport," it said.

