Israel’s annexation plans are illegal, says UN human rights chief

Geneva

29 June 2020 22:42 IST

UN rights chief issues warning ahead of implementation date

Israel’s aim to annex parts of the occupied West Bank was clearly “illegal”, the UN’s human rights chief said on Monday, warning that the consequences could be “disastrous”. Just days before Israel intends to kick-start plans to annex its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, Michelle Bachelet added her voice to the chorus urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to drop the proposal.

‘Dangerous path’

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement. “Any annexation. Whether it is 30 percent of the West Bank, or five percent,” she said, urging Israel to “listen to its own former senior officials and generals, as well as to the multitude of voices around the world, warning it not to proceed along this dangerous path.”

International condemnation of the possible Israeli annexations has mounted ahead of July 1, when the Jewish state could take its first steps toward implementing part of a West Asia peace plan. U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals pave the way for annexing key parts of the West Bank.

Ms. Bachelet urged Israel to shift course, warning that “the shockwaves of annexation will last for decades, and will be extremely damaging to Israel, as well as to the Palestinians.” She warned that “any attempt to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territory will not only seriously damage efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region, it is likely to entrench, perpetuate and further heighten serious human rights violations that have characterised the conflict for decades.”