Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry

December 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Al-Fara refugee camp

Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7

AFP

Israeli military drives through the Fara’a refugee camp in the West Bank during a raid on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.

Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.

Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli Army did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the Health Ministry said. The Army confirmed at that time it had conducted a "counter-terrorism" operation.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in "a shooting towards a car" north of Ramallah, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

She had been travelling with a man and one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital "in a moderate condition".

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to an AFP tally based on updated Israeli figures.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory says Israel's retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

