Israeli troops fire at three UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, U.N. source says

UNIFIL had objected to Israeli military vehicles and troops positioning themselves "in immediate proximity" to U.N. positions

Published - October 10, 2024 05:05 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are pictured during a patrol around Marjayoun in south Lebanon on October 8, 2024.

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are pictured during a patrol around Marjayoun in south Lebanon on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday (October 10, 2024), according to a U.N. source who was not immediately able to specify the type of fire.

The source said one of the locations fired at was UNIFIL's main base at Naqoura.

What’s behind Israel’s ban on the UN chief? | Explained

There was no official statement from UNIFIL or immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah said earlier it had targeted an Israeli tank with guided missiles while it was advancing to the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, before attacking an Israeli force with a missile salvo while the force was trying to pull injured soldiers out of the area.

UNIFIL had said on Sunday (October 6, 2024) that it was "deeply concerned by recent activities" by the Israeli military near a peacekeeper position in southwestern Lebanon.

It did not provide details, but said the activities were dangerous and that it was "unacceptable to compromise the safety of U.N. peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks".

Israeli strike kills 16 at U.N.-run school in Gaza as ceasefire talks continue

In a letter to Israel's military dated October 3 and seen by Reuters, UNIFIL had objected to Israeli military vehicles and troops positioning themselves "in immediate proximity" to U.N. positions, "thereby endangering the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises".

