Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza’s al-Shati refugee camp, Hamas media office says

Updated - June 22, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 05:27 pm IST - CAIRO

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people and another 18 were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood

Reuters

A man holds a bag as Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, on June 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on June 22, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters. Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

The Israeli military released a brief statement saying: "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City."

It said more details would be released soon.

