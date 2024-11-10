ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli strikes kill 30 people, including 13 children: Gaza rescuers

Updated - November 10, 2024 01:24 pm IST - Palestinian Territories

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry

AFP

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first strike on early Sunday (November 10, 2024) hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing “at least 25” people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, the civil defence said.

Famine looming in north Gaza: U.N.-backed report

Since October 6, 2024, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas militants from regrouping there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read:

“A number of civilians are still under the rubble,” the agency added.

Qatar halts its mediation efforts on Gaza, says the Hamas office ‘no longer serves its purpose’

The war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US