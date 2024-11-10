Israeli strikes kill 30 people, including 13 children: Gaza rescuers

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike on early Sunday (November 10, 2024) hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing “at least 25” people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, the civil defence said.

Since October 6, 2024, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas militants from regrouping there.

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

“A number of civilians are still under the rubble,” the agency added.

The war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

