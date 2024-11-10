 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israeli strikes kill 30 people, including 13 children: Gaza rescuers

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry

Updated - November 10, 2024 01:24 pm IST - Palestinian Territories

AFP
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike on early Sunday (November 10, 2024) hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing “at least 25” people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, the civil defence said.

Famine looming in north Gaza: U.N.-backed report

Since October 6, 2024, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas militants from regrouping there.

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

Also Read:

“A number of civilians are still under the rubble,” the agency added.

Qatar halts its mediation efforts on Gaza, says the Hamas office ‘no longer serves its purpose’

The war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Published - November 10, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war / war / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.