Israeli strikes kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, medical officials say

The strike came hours after the Israeli military announced an expansion of the zone, where it has told Palestinians evacuating from other parts of Gaza to take refuge

Updated - November 12, 2024 01:48 pm IST - DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip

AP
Relatives mourn Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a cafe, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 12, 2024.

Relatives mourn Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a cafe, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Palestinian medical officials say two Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, most in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone.

One strike late Monday hit a makeshift cafeteria used by displaced people in Muwasi, the center of the so-called humanitarian zone. At least 11 people were killed, including two children, according to officials at Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were taken. Video from the scene showed men pulling bloodied wounded from among tables and chairs set up in the sand in an enclosure made of corrugated metal sheets.

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

The strike came hours after the Israeli military announced an expansion of the zone, where it has told Palestinians evacuating from other parts of Gaza to take refuge. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering in sprawling tent camps in and around Muwasi, a largely desolate area of dunes and agricultural fields with few facilities or services along the Mediterranean coast of southern Gaza.

Israel faces a deadline this week for the Biden administration’s ultimatum for it to allow more aid into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on U.S. military funding. Israel has announced a series of steps toward improving the situation, including the zone's expansion. But U.S. officials recently signaled Israel still isn’t doing enough, though they have not said if they will take any action against it. A group of eight international aid agencies said in a report issued Tuesday that Israel has failed to meet the U.S. demands.

Another strike early Tuesday hit a house in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three people including a woman, according to al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. The strike also wounded 11 others, it said.

Also read | Israel top diplomat says Palestinian state not ‘realistic’

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on either strike.

Israel’s 13-month-old campaign in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities who don’t distinguish between civilians and militants in their count, but say more than half the dead were women and children. Israel says it targets Hamas militants and blames the militant group for civilian deaths, saying it operates in residential areas and infrastructure and among displaced people.

Qatar halts its mediation efforts on Gaza, says the Hamas office ‘no longer serves its purpose’

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, about a third believed to be dead.

Published - November 12, 2024 01:44 pm IST

