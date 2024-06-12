ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli strike on Lebanon kills four, including senior Hezbollah commander

Updated - June 12, 2024 11:43 am IST

Published - June 12, 2024 10:46 am IST - BEIRUT

According to sources, the commander’s role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January.

Reuters

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border on June 8, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

An Israeli strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday, June 11 killed at least four people, including a senior field commander in Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, three people, sources told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said the strike hit the town of Jouaiyya, (Jouya) 15 km from the Israeli border, and also killed three other people.

In Israel’s north, a slow-burning war is raging with Hezbollah

The deceased militant was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip, comprising some of the towns hardest hit in the last eight months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January.

Some 300 Hezbollah fighters, including commanders and operatives with key responsibilities, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October, when the Gaza war broke out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US