Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters, wounds 10

May 31, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Damascus

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command has a military presence in Lebanon and Syria

Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military exercise in the southern Gaza Strip. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Israeli airstrike targeting positions of a Syria-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon early on Wednesday killed five Palestinian militants and wounded 10 others, an official with the group said.

Anwar Raja of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command, said the Israeli strike hit positions in the Lebanese eastern town of Qusaya near the border with Syria. He said two of the wounded are in critical condition.

The PFLP-GC has positions along the Lebanon-Syria border as well as a military presence in both countries. The group had carried out attacks against Israel in the past.

