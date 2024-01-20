ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official

January 20, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - BEIRUT

Syrian state media said a likely Israeli attack had targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, without giving further details.

Reuters

People gather near the damaged site, that was hit by an Israeli military strike according to sources, in Damascus, Syria on January 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on January 20 killed a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

Syrian state media said a likely Israeli attack had targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, without giving further details. Other local media in Syria reported explosions heard across the Syrian capital.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles".

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by militants of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.

In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members, and another on Dec. 25 killed a senior adviser to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.

