GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants

Published - August 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli strike. File

Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli strike. File | Photo Credit: AP

Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh City in south Lebanon, State news agency NNA said on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah attacks Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

The strike came after ceasefire talks between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday (August 16, 2024) with negotiators due to meet again next week.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a rocket strike blamed on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.