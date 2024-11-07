ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport

Published - November 07, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon’s only international airport operating normally after Israeli strikes; over 2,600 killed in conflict since September 2024

AFP

Men walk through the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting the Ouzai neighborhood near Beirut International Airport in the city’s southern suburbs on November 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lebanon’s Transport Minister said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) the country’s only international airport was operating normally after Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, including one in an area near the hub. 

Minister Ali Hamie told AFP that planes were taking off and landing without any issue.

A heater factory next to the airport’s perimeter wall had been badly damaged in a strike, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Israel has been at war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah since late September, when it broadened its focus from fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip to securing its northern border.

The strike near the airport came after Hezbollah announced on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) that it had targeted a military base close to Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international transport hub.

The overnight strike in Beirut caused “minor damage” to some buildings but “not inside the terminal building”, an airport official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said the strike had affected a maintenance building belonging to a subsidiary of Middle East Airlines, Lebanon’s national carrier and practically the only airline still operating flights there.

Abu Elie, a taxi driver, was at the airport when the strikes hit. “The entire car park shook. People were carrying their luggage on their shoulders and running,” he said. “When I made it to the street, there was so much smoke I had to turn the headlights on.”

The Israeli army had earlier issued an evacuation order for four neighbourhoods in southern Beirut, including a site near the airport.

“Once they sent warnings, we got in the car and fled,” Beirut resident Malak Okail told AFP.

“It has become repetitive,” said Ramzi Zaitar, another resident. “We’ve had to flee our homes several times. Sometimes we sleep in the car,” he added. 

“Death has become a matter of luck. We can either die or survive,” he said.

Since September 23, 2024, more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

