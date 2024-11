Lebanese State-run media reported an Israeli strike on an apartment south of the capital Beirut on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) that wounded an unspecified number of people.

"Israeli warplanes launched a strike at dawn targeting a residential apartment in a building in the Dawhet Aramoun area, injuring people," the official National News Agency said.

(Further details awaited)

