Israeli settler found guilty of murder in arson attack on Palestinian family

The triple conviction of Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, by Lod District Court carries a potential life prison sentence.

An Israeli court found a Jewish settler guilty of racially motivated murder on Monday in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian couple and their baby in the occupied West Bank.

The triple conviction of Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, by Lod District Court carries a potential life prison sentence.

He has argued that Israeli investigators forced him to make a false confession to the attack on the Dawabsheh family's home in the village of Duma. A lawyer for Ben-Uliel said on Monday that he would appeal the verdict at Israel's Supreme Court.

