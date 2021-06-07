Israeli right calls off march in Jerusalem

Israeli right-wing groups on Monday cancelled plans for a controversial march through annexed east Jerusalem this week, citing police restrictions, as Islamist group Hamas warned the event would spark new violence.

The “March of the Flags” was due to take place on Thursday and proceed through flashpoint areas of east Jerusalem that have seen repeated clashes.

“Police refused to give us authorisation” for the requested route, a spokesperson for one of the groups said. Police said in a statement that “the current route at this time is not approved”.

But some extreme-right politicians said they would go ahead with the march. Ultra-right wing MP Itamar Ben-Gvir, whom police have accused of stirring unrest in Jerusalem, along with conservative Likud member May Golan tweeted that they would march in Jerusalem on Thursday, which they can do with parliamentary status.