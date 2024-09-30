Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says former rival, Gideon Saar, has joined his Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Sunday appointed a former rival, Gideon Saar, as a member of his Cabinet. The move expands Netanyahu’s governing coalition and helps entrench the Israeli leader in office.
Under their agreement, Mr. Netanyahu said Mr. Saar would be given a spot in the Security cabinet, the body that oversees the management of the ongoing war.
Mr. Saar had hoped to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, another rival of Netanyahu’s. But a deal to become defense minister fell through several week ago after fighting intensified with Hezbollah.