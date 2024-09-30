GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says former rival, Gideon Saar, has joined his Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Sunday appointed a former rival, Gideon Saar, as a member of his Cabinet

Published - September 30, 2024 12:15 am IST - JERUSALEM

AP
Gideon Saar. File

Gideon Saar. File | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Sunday appointed a former rival, Gideon Saar, as a member of his Cabinet. The move expands Netanyahu’s governing coalition and helps entrench the Israeli leader in office.

Israel airstrike LIVE updates

Under their agreement, Mr. Netanyahu said Mr. Saar would be given a spot in the Security cabinet, the body that oversees the management of the ongoing war.

Mr. Saar had hoped to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, another rival of Netanyahu’s. But a deal to become defense minister fell through several week ago after fighting intensified with Hezbollah.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:15 am IST

