Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says former rival, Gideon Saar, has joined his Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Sunday appointed a former rival, Gideon Saar, as a member of his Cabinet. The move expands Netanyahu’s governing coalition and helps entrench the Israeli leader in office.

Israel airstrike LIVE updates

Under their agreement, Mr. Netanyahu said Mr. Saar would be given a spot in the Security cabinet, the body that oversees the management of the ongoing war.

Mr. Saar had hoped to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, another rival of Netanyahu’s. But a deal to become defense minister fell through several week ago after fighting intensified with Hezbollah.