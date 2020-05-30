International

Israeli police shoot dead ‘unarmed’ Palestinian man

The mother of the Palestinian man who was killed on Saturday.

The mother of the Palestinian man who was killed on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI

They suspected he was carrying a gun

Israeli police officers shot a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, a spokesman said, but the man was later found to have been unarmed, Israeli media reported.

“Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol. They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. Mr. Rosenfeld said the suspect, a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem, was dead. Palestinian officials said he had mental health issues.

Police did not confirm to reporters whether the man had been carrying a weapon. Israel’s Channel 13 News said earlier that he was unarmed. The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization Saeb Erekat condemned the incident on Twitter.

