Israeli police questioned on attacker’s shooting

Palestinian was shot dead in Jerusalem

Israel’s Justice Ministry said on Sunday that two police officers were brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem.

Israeli police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen on Saturday stabbing the ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and then trying to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and falling to the ground. Police identified the attacker as a 25-year-old from Salfit, in the occupied West Bank.

A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel’s paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was lying on the ground, and another appeared to show police with guns drawn preventing medics from reaching him.

The shooting drew comparisons to a 2016 incident in which an Israeli soldier was caught on camera shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker who was lying on the ground.

The Justice Ministry’s police investigations unit said the police officers were questioned shortly after the incident and released without conditions.

Bennett’s support

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated his support for the officers’ actions at a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday.

“The officers acted outstandingly, exactly as is required from fighters in an operational situation like this,” he said. “They deserve all of our support and appreciation for preventing murder and acting with operational quick-wittedness within fractions of a second.”