Israeli police question PM Benjamin Netanyahu again in corruption probe

Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again as part of an investigation into two corruption allegations surrounding the long-ruling Israeli leader.
An Associated Press cameraman filmed police entering Netanyahu’s residence on Friday. Media reported it was the seventh round of questioning.
One probe reportedly concerns allegations Netanyahu improperly received lavish gifts from Hollywood and business figures.
Another is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.
Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.
The scandals have yet to threaten Netanyahu’s rule but have affected his public approval ratings.
