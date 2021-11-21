Israeli police gun down Palestinian assailant

Jerusalem

21 November 2021 22:24 IST

He killed one person and injured four

A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by the Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Sunday, the police said.

The police said the attack took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May.

Paramedics said one person suffered critical injuries, one suffered serious wounds, and three others were lightly injured. The paramedics said the Palestinian attacker was confirmed dead at the scene.

Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said the critically injured person died.

The police said two of those lightly injured were officers and identified the attacker as a 42-year-old east Jerusalem resident. Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev told reporters the gunman was a member of Hamas’s political arm from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, and that the man’s wife left the country three days earlier.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack in a statement but stopped short of claiming responsibility, calling the incident a “heroic operation.” It later claimed that the assailant was one of its members.